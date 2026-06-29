Rutte, Starmer discuss stronger aid for Ukraine

Photo: x.com/SecGenNATO

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Mark Rutte has discussed increasing defense investments, boosting defense production, and supporting Ukraine with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.

"Good conversation with Keir Starmer in Downing Street. We agree on the importance of increasing defence investment, stepping up defence production & strong support for Ukraine At the NATO Summit next week, Allies will show how they are delivering," he wrote on the X social network

As reported, Starmer, who announced his resignation on June 22, 2026, may run for the post of NATO Secretary General when it becomes vacant in 2028.