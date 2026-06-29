Rada proposes ban on Russian-language duplication in service sector

MP Oleksandr Yurchenko (the Vidnovlennia Ukrainy parliamentary group) proposes that the Verkhovna Rada ban the duplication of information in the Russian language in the service sector.

Relevant draft law No. 15356 on amendments to the law On ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as the state language and other laws regarding requirements for information on goods and services has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament’s website reports.

As noted in the explanatory note, current legislation provides that manufacturers (performers, sellers) in Ukraine of all forms of ownership provide consumers with information about products (goods), works, or services in the state language, and it may be duplicated in any other language without exceptions. The people’s deputy proposes to clarify in the legislation that duplication of information is possible in any other language, except for the language of the state recognized by the Verkhovna Rada as an aggressor state (occupation state) – the Russia.

"The use of the language of the aggressor state in the field of commercial information creates a symbolic presence of the state that is carrying out aggression against Ukraine. The proposed amendment is aimed at minimizing such influence in the economic and information environment," the explanatory note reads.