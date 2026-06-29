Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:28 29.06.2026

General Staff reports strikes on three bridges, depot, command post in occupied territory

1 min read
General Staff reports strikes on three bridges, depot, command post in occupied territory
Photo: General Staff

On June 28 and overnight into June 29, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important enemy military targets, predominantly in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia regions of Ukraine.

"A road bridge in the area of Novoazovsk, Donetsk region, as well as two railway bridges in Luhansk region, were hit. The enemy uses these facilities to transfer personnel, weapons, ammunition, and logistics. The results of the strikes are being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday.

In addition, a logistics depot of the occupiers was hit in the area of occupied Novosvitlivka, Luhansk region.

"Three enemy UAV command posts in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaporizhia region, Tyotkino, Kursk region (Russia), and Bakhmut in Donetsk region, as well as a command post of an electronic warfare unit of the invaders in the area of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk region, were also hit," the statement reads.

The strike on two enemy facilities in the area of Minyaevo, Moscow Oblast of Russia, which provided military communications, on June 26 was also confirmed. One building was destroyed, and another sustained significant damage.

Tags: #strikes #afu_general_staff

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