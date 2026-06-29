Nine Ukrainians, two Belarusians to be deported from Poland for activities in favor of Russia

Photo: PAP

In Poland, officers of the Internal Security Agency and the Border Guard (Straż Graniczna) have detained nine citizens of Ukraine and two citizens of Belarus for the purpose of their immediate expulsion from Poland for unlawful activities in favor of Russia, Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak has reported.

"Internal Security Agency officers, in cooperation with the Border Guard, detained nine Ukrainian citizens and two Belarusian citizens for the purpose of their immediate expulsion from Poland. Since the autumn of 2025, these individuals have been recruiting and paying participants of demonstrations organized among Ukrainian refugees residing in Poland. According to the Internal Security Agency’s findings, the initiative and funds for these purposes came from Russia, and these actions are qualified as an attempt to influence Ukrainian migrants in Poland," he wrote on the X social network.

Siemoniak did not specify which demonstrations were in question.

Later, the spokesperson for the minister-coordinator of special services, Jacek Dobrzyński, revealed the details of the operation.

"In recent days, in Warsaw, Wrocław, Kraków, Zakopane, and Bydgoszcz, Internal Security Agency officers, in cooperation with the Border Guard, detained five Ukrainian men, four Ukrainian women, and two Belarusians. These individuals – using Russian money – recruited and paid participants of demonstrations organized among Ukrainian refugees residing in Poland. The detainees have already been expelled from Poland," the spokesperson wrote on X.