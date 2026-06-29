Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:50 29.06.2026

SAPO, NABU expose MP requesting $1 mln to protect call centers, launder funds

2 min read
SAPO, NABU expose MP requesting $1 mln to protect call centers, launder funds
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/NikolayTishenko/

On instructions of head of Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), prosecutor with participation of detectives of National Anticorruption Bureau (NABU) served suspicion notice to sitting member of parliament of Ukraine, exposed for requesting undue advantage, money laundering, and entering false data into annual declaration, SAPO reports.

"Within framework of pre-trial investigation, it was established that in August 2023, member of parliament requested $1 million from citizen whom he considered one of organizers of call center network. In return, MP promised not to interfere in their activities and to help eliminate competitor companies. However, he never received money for these services," message of anticorruption prosecutor’s office on Telegram channel on Monday reads.

Message does not state name of MP, but as informed source clarified to Interfax-Ukraine agency, it refers to Mykola Tyshchenko.

According to SAPO data, it also turned out that lawmaker laundered UAH 12.6 million through fictitious gift agreement concluded with his former wife.

"It was proven that woman did not have legal income for such gift, and actual transfer of money did not take place," SAPO notes.

According to report, to finally launder illegal profits, lawmaker officially entered false information about this "gift" into his annual declaration.

Actions of MP are qualified under Part 4 of Article 369, Part 2 of Article 209, and Part 2 of Article 366-2 of Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Investigation is ongoing.

Tags: #tyshchenko #call_center #nabu_sapo

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