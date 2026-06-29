Turkey works to restore negotiations, intensify diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia – Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Turkey is making efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine with a lasting peace, and is also working to restore negotiations and intensify the diplomatic process.

As the Communications Directorate of the Turkish head of state reports on social network X on Monday, Erdogan said this during a telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz.

In the conversation, Erdogan also expressed the expectation that the NATO Leaders Summit, which will take place in Ankara, will demonstrate a strong will to strengthen Europe’s own defense on the basis of NATO and preserve the transatlantic bond, the report says.