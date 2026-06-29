China declares support for Belarus in protecting national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity

Chinese leader Xi Jinping stated that China and Belarus entered "their best period in history" and assured that Beijing supports Minsk "in matters of protecting its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity," according to press release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China on results of visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Beijing on website on Monday.

"On morning of June 29, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing," message of ministry reads.

According to MFA of China, Xi Jinping noted that "Chinese-Belarusian relations withstood test of changing international circumstances. In recent years, they developed rapidly and entered their best period in history. Political mutual trust between two countries is unchangeable, and high-quality cooperation within framework of ‘One Belt, One Road’ yielded fruitful results."

President Xi Jinping also emphasized that China and Belarus "must maintain strategic communication and continue to develop bilateral relations at high level to bring more benefits to peoples of two countries."

"China supports Belarus in protecting its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as in promoting development path that corresponds to its national conditions. China will continue to provide support for development of Belarus to best of its ability," message of MFA reads.

It is noted that Lukashenko fully supported assessment of bilateral relations. Lukashenko noted that China is "comprehensive strategic partner of Belarus, and comprehensive and deep practical cooperation between two countries provides significant support for economic and social development of Belarus. Belarus attaches great importance to its relations with China and seeks to strengthen strategic communication and expand areas of cooperation with China to promote further development of bilateral relations."

Lukashenko arrived in Beijing directly from Moscow region, where before that he held closed two-day talks with Vladimir Putin in Valdai. In China, he stated that he seeks to keep Xi Jinping informed about international situation. After official part, leaders continued discussion over working lunch, which, according to statement of Belarusian side, underscores "special level of personal trust."

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on June 19 stated that special repeaters are located along border in Belarus, which Russia uses to adjust drone strikes on Ukraine. He gave Minsk a week to dismantle equipment, warning: "Either they do it, or we do it." Later, referring to intelligence, Zelenskyy reported that from June 22, repeaters on territory of Belarus ceased their operation. On June 25, Zelenskyy said that Belarus is developing border infrastructure (ammunition and fuel depots, etc.) for probable expansion of military aggression.