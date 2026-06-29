Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:17 29.06.2026

Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 5

1 min read
Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 5

As of 16:00, number of wounded as result of air strike on Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv increased to five, and one more person died, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"At this minute, there is confirmed information about one dead person and five wounded, among them are severe cases. Also damaged are tram and electrical network, more than 15 cars, enterprise building, and houses adjacent to hit site," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he reported one dead and two seriously wounded as result of the air strike.

Tags: #kharkiv #russian_attack

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