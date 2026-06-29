Zaporizhia minibus drone strike wounded count rises to 8 – official

Photo: https://www.zoda.gov.ua

Number of wounded due to Russian attack on route minibus in Zaporizhia on Monday increased to eight, with no changes reported to number of dead.

"Everyone is under medical supervision," head of regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.

Earlier, Fedorov reported three dead and seven wounded people aged 50 to 77. Before that, it was reported that child was among casualties, but this information was not confirmed later.