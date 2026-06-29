Interfax-Ukraine
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15:43 29.06.2026

Lviv presents Ukraine first youth social housing project

2 min read
Lviv presents Ukraine first youth social housing project

Lviv presented the MOLOHOUSE project – Ukraine’s first youth social housing of inclusive type, press service of Lviv City Council reported.

New section with total area of 3,070 square meters will have 53 modern barrier-free apartments (about 36 square meters each). Employed youth under 25 years old who moved to Lviv from other regions can apply for residence in the house. Selection of residents will take place openly through competitive commission. It will be possible to live here for up to three years, and estimated cost of rent will be UAH 5,000-7,000 per month. Currently, works in the building are being completed.

"We want the city to help those whom it needs most today. We want full-fledged social housing fund to appear in Lviv. And for modern law on social housing to finally start working in Ukraine, which will make it possible to implement such projects systematically, rather than as exception," First Deputy Mayor of Lviv Andriy Moskalenko said.

Since the city seeks to support specialists whom the community needs most today, housing will be distributed according to clear sectoral quotas: 20% – educators (teachers, lecturers); 20% – medics and rehabilitologists; 20% – representatives of culture, creative industries, and art therapy, as well as employees of State Emergency Service, police, and other important services; 40% – open enrollment (with focus on IDPs and veterans).

Feature of the building will be multifunctional security space – shelter-coworking.

It is reported that MOLOHOUSE is second of eight residential buildings being constructed within framework of project "Housing for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Restoration of Liberated Cities in Ukraine" on Mykolaichuk Street. Project is implemented by Lviv City Council with financial support of European Union and under management of NEFCO within framework of UNBROKEN National Ecosystem of Humanity. For its implementation, European Union allocated grant funding in amount of EUR 19.5 million.

First building was opened in February 2025, where people undergoing treatment and rehabilitation after wounds live, including veterans and civilians affected by the war. Construction of next six buildings is currently underway.

Tags: #molohouse #housing #lviv

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