Halushchenko secures UAH 150 mln bail – HACC

Bail of UAH 150 million was posted for former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, who is a figure in Midas corruption case, High Anticorruption Court (HACC) told Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"A bail of UAH 150 million has been paid for Halushchenko," the court said on Monday.

As reported, the former minister of energy was detained while attempting to leave Ukraine as part of the "Midas" case on February 15. On February 16, he was served with a notice of suspicion in the "Midas" case, being charged with money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

In April, HACC extended Halushchenko’s detention period for another two months, leaving an alternative of UAH 200 million bail.

In June, HACC extended the detention period for the ex-minister but reduced the bail to UAH 150 million.