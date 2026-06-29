SAPO completes investigation into MP for illicit enrichment exceeding UAH 12.7 mln

SAPO and NABU completed the investigation in the case against a current member of parliament (MP) for illicit enrichment of more than UAH 12.7 million, SAPO reports.

"SAPO prosecutor made decision to complete pretrial investigation in case regarding People’s Deputy of Ukraine of IX convocation. He is suspected of illicit enrichment in amount of over UAH 12.7 million," SAPO said in a message on its Telegram channel on Monday.

The message does not state the name of the lawmaker, but judging by the merits of the case, it concerns Oleksandr Kachny (Platform for Life and Peace parliamentary group).

The anticorruption prosecutor’s office reminds that in 2020–2021, the lawmaker acquired assets whose value exceeded his legal income by UAH 12.7 million.

"This concerns apartment in center of city of Kyiv with area of 132.6 square meters and cost of UAH 5.632 million; elite renovation and furnishing of specified apartment in amount of UAH 5.656 million; cottage and land plot in resort village of Kobleve with total value of UAH 1.694 million," SAPO notes.

According to the report, investigation established that despite fictitious registration of property to his acquaintance, the MP lived in the capital apartment from December 2021, personally managed all renovation works, and paid for them in cash.

To date, NABU detectives, on the instructions of SAPO prosecutor, opened the case materials to the defense side for review.