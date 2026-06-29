Interfax-Ukraine
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15:18 29.06.2026

MPs propose cancelling obsolete legacy resolutions

2 min read
MPs propose cancelling obsolete legacy resolutions

Members of Parliament propose to Verkhovna Rada to recognize as expired a number of resolutions of Verkhovna Rada and its Presidium adopted in period from declaration of independence of Ukraine in 1991 until adoption of Constitution of Ukraine in 1996.

Corresponding draft resolution No. 15361 was registered in Verkhovna Rada on June 28, parliament website reports.

It is proposed to recognize 44 documents as expired, among which are resolutions of Presidium of Verkhovna Rada on introduction into circulation on territory of republic of reusable coupons (September 9, 1991), on approval of name and characteristic features of monetary unit of Ukraine (December 10, 1991), on expediency of holding TV bridges "Kyiv – Moscow. From capital to capital" (July 7, 1992), resolutions of parliament on special ranks, uniforms, and insignia in internal affairs bodies of Ukraine (April 22, 1993), on temporary pretrial detention centers on territories of corrective labor colonies (May 6, 1993).

As noted in explanatory note to draft resolution, these acts at one time promptly regulated priority issues of formation of Ukrainian statehood, law enforcement activity, judicial system, national security, formation of financial-budgetary and tax systems, but now they have lost relevance.

Among authors of draft resolution are Chairman of Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, his First Deputy Oleksandr Korniienko, and Deputy Speaker Olena Kondratiuk.

Tags: #laws #verkhovna_rada

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