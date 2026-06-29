Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:13 29.06.2026

Those killed in Dnipro are just people working for benefit of their native city - mayor

1 min read
Those killed in Dnipro are just people working for benefit of their native city - mayor

Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov spoke about those who were killed by Russia on Monday.

"Today Russia killed five more peaceful residents of Dnipro. A woman who was operator of production line for ordinary plastic bottles. A man who was also involved in production. Three construction workers who were repairing roof of workshop after previous Russian strikes. These are people who were just working for benefit of their native city," he wrote on Telegram.

Filatov expressed condolences to families of the deceased.

He also noted that casualties with severe shrapnel wounds and various fractures currently remain in city hospitals. "Medics are doing everything necessary," he wrote.

Earlier, 29 casualties were reported due to the attack by Russia, presumably with a ballistic missile.

Tags: #filatov #russian_attack #dnipro

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