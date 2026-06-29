Interfax-Ukraine
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14:57 29.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Russia attacks fire truck in Nikopol, casualties in Dnipro reach 29

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks fire truck in Nikopol, casualties in Dnipro reach 29

Number of casualties as result of missile strike on infrastructure in city of Dnipro on Monday rose to 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"Rescue operation is currently underway at scene. All services are involved, helping people with everything necessary. Unfortunately, as of now it is known that five people died. My condolences to relatives and loved ones. Twenty-nine people were wounded as result of this strike," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, in city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, occupiers launched repeated strike on rescuers, targeting fire vehicle.

As reported on Telegram channel of State Emergency Service, there are no casualties as result of strike on Nikopol. "During liquidation of fire after Russian strike on gas station, rescuers twice came under repeated shelling. First, Russians damaged one fire truck, and when another crew arrived to help, they attacked again. Second vehicle was also damaged. Fortunately, emergency workers were not injured," report reads.

In addition, occupiers damaged fire and rescue station and two pieces of equipment with guided aerial bombs in city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region. "Fortunately, personnel was not injured," State Emergency Service said.

Zelenskyy reported that occupiers also launched strikes on energy facilities in Sumy, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, as well as on city of Kherson and Kharkiv region. President also mentioned hostile strike on route minibus in Zaporizhia, which killed three people and wounded six, including child.

"It is very important to counter this Russian terror. There must be more protection for people from such horrific strikes. Above all, we need anti-ballistics. It is important that work on own anti-ballistic protection in Europe is maximally active. Own systems, missiles. Faster there are more such opportunities, more lives will be protected," president said.

Earlier, five dead and 28 casualties were reported in Dnipro.

Tags: #ses #zelenskyy #russian_attack #dnipro

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