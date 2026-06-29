Ukraine shoots down new Russian Sokol anti-aircraft drone for first time – General Cherry

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/generalcherry.fpv/

Defense forces, using Ukrainian-made interceptor drones, destroyed a new Russian Sokol-I drone for the first time, designed to combat Ukrainian reconnaissance and strike UAVs, reported the press service of the DefenceTech company General Cherry (Chereshnia), which specializes in the development and serial production of strike FPV drones, aerial target interceptors (for destroying Shaheds and Russian reconnaissance drones), and fiber-optic drones.

"Ukrainian military destroyed a new Russian Sokol-I drone for the first time, which occupiers developed to combat Ukrainian reconnaissance and strike UAVs. The hit was carried out by pilots of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kosh Otaman Kost Hordiienko, using a General Cherry AIR interceptor drone," the company’s message received by Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday reads.

It is noted that Sokol-I is one of the newest Russian developments in the segment of interceptor drones. It was presented only about a month ago as a specialized tool for combating Ukrainian UAVs, but already now the Ukrainian military demonstrated the ability to effectively counter the new threat.

According to characteristics claimed by Russian media, the drone is capable of reaching speeds up to 150 km/h, operating at altitudes up to 5,000 meters, and has a foam body to reduce production costs. To hit targets, it can use a warhead with remote detonation or perform kinetic interception.

The General Cherry company notes that the successful interception of Sokol-I drones confirms the effectiveness of Ukrainian interceptor drones both against strike and reconnaissance UAVs, and against new specialized Russian drones.

General CherrryAIR interceptor drones have already demonstrated effectiveness in countering mass Russian drones of the Molniya type, as according to the DELTA situational awareness system, they shoot down 44% among all hits on Molniya, thereby confirming the promise of developing the class of frontline interceptors to counter rising threats from Russian UAVs.