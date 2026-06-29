HACC sentences MP Kuzminykh to round-the-clock house arrest, forfeits bail to state revenue

High Anticorruption Court (HACC) chose preventative measure for Member of Parliament Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, in form of round-the-clock house arrest, obliged him to wear electronic bracelet, and forfeited bail in amount of UAH 49,000, previously determined for him as preventative measure, to state revenue.

HACC announced such decision on Monday, having considered motion of Special Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) to forfeit bail determined for Kuzminykh to state revenue and change preventative measure for accused to detention.

"Motion of prosecutor… to satisfy partially. Forfeit to state revenue bail in amount of UAH 49,620.23 posted by Kuzminykh on May 23, 2023, in execution of ruling of investigating judge… Apply to Serhiy Volodymyrovych Kuzminykh… preventative measure in form of round-the-clock house arrest," judge noted, announcing ruling.

By decision of HACC, lawmaker can leave his place of residence in Zhytomyr exclusively to stay in nearest shelter during air raid siren.

Validity period of preventative measure is two months.

Court also imposed obligations on accused: to appear at every call to court, notify about change of place of residence or place of work, surrender passports for traveling abroad for storage, and wear electronic control device.

Ruling on application of preventative measure in form of round-the-clock house arrest was handed over for execution to police bodies, control over its execution was assigned to SAPO prosecutors.

Ruling is not subject to appeal. HACC announced operative part of ruling.

Next date of court hearing on consideration of case against Kuzminykh is scheduled for June 30, 2026.

On Monday morning, SAPO reported that lawmaker, who is accused of receiving improper benefit for assisting private companies in winning tenders for supply of medical equipment in Zhytomyr region, was detained for systematic failure to appear at court hearings.

Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office reminded that, according to investigation, in January 2022, Member of Parliament through confidant received UAH 558,000 of improper benefit.

"This amount constituted 30% of cost of contract for supply of ultrasound diagnostic system concluded by communal enterprise – hospital in city of Zhytomyr – with private enterprise. Funds were intended for influence on officials of hospital in order to recognize this enterprise as winner of public procurement," SAPO said.

Actions of lawmaker are qualified under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence).

Indictment was sent to court back in 2022. Despite this, SAPO emphasized, for almost four years accused repeatedly failed to appear at court hearings. In particular, he did not arrive at court hearings on October 29, 2025, March 30, June 1, and June 22, 2026. For two of these non-appearances, court applied monetary fine to accused – by rulings of November 24, 2025, and April 27, 2026. Accused justified individual non-appearances by foreign official business trips that coincided in time with scheduled court hearings.

"We note that systematic evasion of accused from participation in trial created real threat of delaying proceedings. Enforcement measure and preventative measure were initiated by SAPO prosecutor in order to prevent further evasion of accused from court and ensure completion of trial within reasonable terms," SAPO said.