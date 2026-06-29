HACC leaves Yermak's preventative measure unchanged

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Investigating judge of High Anticorruption Court (HACC) at hearing on Monday refused to satisfy motion of defense side of former head of Office of President of Ukraine regarding change of preventative measure, namely cancellation of obligation to wear electronic control device, it is reported on Telegram channel of court without specifying name of former official.

Circumstances of case indicate that it concerns Andriy Yermak, who headed Office of President in 2020-25, and has now resumed legal practice.

He is suspected of committing criminal offense provided for under Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization of property obtained by crime) of Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, on evening of May 11, National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine and Special Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office notified Yermak of suspicion as one of participants of organized group involved in legalization of UAH 460 million on elite construction near Kyiv. Yermak himself denied having elite real estate.

SAP asked court to choose preventative measure for Yermak in form of detention with alternative of bail of UAH 180 million, but High Anticorruption Court determined it in amount of UAH 140 million.

On May 18, Yermak left pretrial detention center after bail in amount of UAH 140 million was posted for him. A number of procedural obligations were also imposed on him, among which – wearing electronic bracelet.

Yermak’s defense insisted on complete groundlessness of suspicion.

On May 21, Appeals Chamber of HACC reviewed appeal of defense side and left preventative measure chosen by court of first instance unchanged.