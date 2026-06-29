Death toll from drone attack on bus in Zaporizhia rises to 3, at least 7 injured - official

A severely wounded woman died in an emergency medical assistance vehicle due to the attack by Russian occupiers on a route minibus in the city of Zaporizhia, head of regional military administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Unfortunately, number of dead and wounded has increased. A severely wounded woman died in ambulance," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

"Currently, there are three dead and seven wounded," Fedorov reported.

Earlier, Fedorov reported two dead and six wounded, among wounded – child. Before that, he reported that Russia attacked route taxi with drone in one of districts of Zaporizhia. At that time, two wounded – man and woman – were known. Photographs from scene of tragedy show that strike was launched at rear part of minibus. Side windows were also blown out.