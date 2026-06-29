URCS helps victims of Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) team is helping victims after Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia.

"In Zaporizhia, rapid response unit of Ukrainian Red Cross is working at scene of another attack together with all special services. Volunteers provide necessary assistance to victims," URCS said on Facebook.

As reported, two people were killed and six were wounded, including child, as result of UAV strike by Russian occupiers on route minibus in Zaporizhia on Monday.