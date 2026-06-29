Russian attack wounds at least 21 in Dnipro, 5 in serious condition – official

Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported increase in number of casualties in Dnipro to 21 as result of attack by Russian occupiers on Monday morning, death toll remains unchanged.

"Already 21 wounded in Dnipro due to hostile strike by Russians. Five people are in serious condition – these are men aged 22, 33, 54, 58, and 59," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

As reported, Russian occupying forces launched strike on Dnipro, presumably with ballistics, damaging private enterprise. Earlier, Hanzha reported four dead and ten wounded. It was also reported about 22-year-old man in serious condition.