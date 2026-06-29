Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:58 29.06.2026

Russian attack wounds at least 21 in Dnipro, 5 in serious condition – official

1 min read
Russian attack wounds at least 21 in Dnipro, 5 in serious condition – official

Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported increase in number of casualties in Dnipro to 21 as result of attack by Russian occupiers on Monday morning, death toll remains unchanged.

"Already 21 wounded in Dnipro due to hostile strike by Russians. Five people are in serious condition – these are men aged 22, 33, 54, 58, and 59," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

As reported, Russian occupying forces launched strike on Dnipro, presumably with ballistics, damaging private enterprise. Earlier, Hanzha reported four dead and ten wounded. It was also reported about 22-year-old man in serious condition.

Tags: #russian_attack #dnipro

MORE ABOUT

16:24 29.06.2026
Foxtrot opens new store in Chortkiv, updates location in Dnipro

Foxtrot opens new store in Chortkiv, updates location in Dnipro

16:17 29.06.2026
Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 5

Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 5

15:50 29.06.2026
Zaporizhia minibus drone strike wounded count rises to 8 – official

Zaporizhia minibus drone strike wounded count rises to 8 – official

15:13 29.06.2026
Those killed in Dnipro are just people working for benefit of their native city - mayor

Those killed in Dnipro are just people working for benefit of their native city - mayor

14:57 29.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks fire truck in Nikopol, casualties in Dnipro reach 29

Zelenskyy: Russia attacks fire truck in Nikopol, casualties in Dnipro reach 29

14:12 29.06.2026
Death toll from drone attack on bus in Zaporizhia rises to 3, at least 7 injured - official

Death toll from drone attack on bus in Zaporizhia rises to 3, at least 7 injured - official

12:04 29.06.2026
Russian attack kills 4, injures at least 10 in Dnipro – official

Russian attack kills 4, injures at least 10 in Dnipro – official

09:55 29.06.2026
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 26 others in Kharkiv region over past day

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 26 others in Kharkiv region over past day

09:37 29.06.2026
Russian attacks kill 2, injure at least 9 in Sumy region – police

Russian attacks kill 2, injure at least 9 in Sumy region – police

09:08 29.06.2026
Russian overnight attack damages Darnytsia pharmaceutical company, causes no casualties – company

Russian overnight attack damages Darnytsia pharmaceutical company, causes no casualties – company

HOT NEWS

Halushchenko secures UAH 150 mln bail – HACC

Russia attacks minibus in Zaporizhia, kills 2, wounds 6 including child – offical

Russian attack kills 4, injures at least 10 in Dnipro – official

NABU detains MP Kuzminykh accused of bribery for systematic non-appearance in court hearings

Ukrainian Air Force: MiG-29 aircraft lost, pilot ejected

LATEST

General Staff reports strikes on three bridges, depot, command post in occupied territory

Nine Ukrainians, two Belarusians to be deported from Poland for activities in favor of Russia

SAPO, NABU expose MP requesting $1 mln to protect call centers, launder funds

Turkey works to restore negotiations, intensify diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia – Erdogan

China declares support for Belarus in protecting national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity

Lviv presents Ukraine first youth social housing project

Halushchenko secures UAH 150 mln bail – HACC

SAPO completes investigation into MP for illicit enrichment exceeding UAH 12.7 mln

MPs propose cancelling obsolete legacy resolutions

Ukraine shoots down new Russian Sokol anti-aircraft drone for first time – General Cherry

AD
AD