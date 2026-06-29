Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:14 29.06.2026

Mathernova expects significant resource package to arrive in Ukraine by end of summer

1 min read
Mathernova expects significant resource package to arrive in Ukraine by end of summer

European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova expects that a significant package of resources will arrive in Ukraine by the end of summer, in addition to $3.2 billion received last week.

"Last week we received the first tranche of $3.2 billion under the macro-financial level. And the next tranche will be for the military component, which is currently being finalized. So I expect that by the end of summer we will have a very significant package of resources arriving in Ukraine in addition to $3.2 billion allocated last week," she said answering question of Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent during special discussion of Kyiv Security Forum "Recovery of Ukraine: Talks or Actions?" dedicated to outcomes of Ukraine Recovery Conference.

EU Ambassador also noted that Ukraine Facility mechanism "works incredibly well."

"There were some provisions that were not met, and they were suspended. And then government and Rada caught up with it," she added. According to her, "several more payments" still need to be made under this mechanism.

Tags: #ukraine #packages #mathernova

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