Russia attacks minibus in Zaporizhia, kills 2, wounds 6 including child – offical

Two people were killed and six were wounded, including child, as result of strike by Russian occupiers on route minibus in city of Zaporizhia on Monday, head of regional military administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Unfortunately, two people were killed. Number of casualties increased to six, among them – child," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Before that, he reported that Russia attacked route taxi with drone in one of districts of Zaporizhia. At that time, two wounded – man and woman – were known.

Photographs from scene of tragedy show that strike was launched at rear part of minibus. Side windows were also blown out.