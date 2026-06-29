UNESCO directs EUR 2 mln to preserve Ukraine's documentary heritage – Berezhna

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/berezhna.tetyana

Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna announced attraction of EUR 2 million for preservation of Ukraine’s documentary heritage from United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) with support of EU and government of Flanders, Flemish region of Belgium.

"We have attracted support to protect Ukrainian memory – UNESCO, with support of European Union and government of Flanders, directs EUR 2 million to preserve documentary heritage of Ukraine. Initiative will cover documentary heritage of entire Ukraine, including heritage of national communities," Berezhna said on Facebook on Monday.

It is reported that program will help support archives, libraries, and other memory institutions, particularly in frontline regions, develop digitalization and long-term preservation of documents.

"Russia is trying to destroy our memory, substitute facts, and erase evidence of Ukrainian history. Protection of documentary heritage is part of our resilience and national security. I am grateful to UNESCO, European Union, government of Flanders, and all partners for supporting Ukraine. Together we preserve historical truth and work for future generations of Ukrainians," Berezhna said.

As reported, during Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 last week, UNESCO announced signing of agreement with government of Flanders to support UNESCO Action Plan for Science in Ukraine, with assistance totaling about $600,000. Support will be implemented as two-year initiative aimed at emergency assistance to Ukrainian scientists and strengthening resilience of Ukraine’s scientific ecosystem under conditions of protracted war.

"Support is aimed at ensuring that Ukrainian scientists have more opportunities to continue research in Ukraine… In particular, cooperation involves expanding access of Ukrainian scientists to international laboratory equipment through UNESCO Remote Access to Laboratory Equipment, UNESRALE initiative. Initiative also provides for development of cooperation with Flemish research and innovation ecosystem," Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine said.

It is expected that initiative will cover at least 100 universities and scientific institutions. Separately, individual support packages are provided for researchers to help cover costs of purchasing materials, securing publications, short-term scientific visits, and supporting continuity of research.