Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:08 29.06.2026

SBU detains 2 women preparing terrorist attack against serviceman in central Kyiv

2 min read
SBU detains 2 women preparing terrorist attack against serviceman in central Kyiv

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as result of preemptive actions, detained two female Ukrainian citizens who, on orders from Russia, planned to blow up Ukrainian serviceman in his car parked near pedestrian zone of Maidan Nezalezhnosti by remotely detonating improvised explosive device.

"In this way, Russia hoped not only to eliminate serviceman, but also to cause maximum number of casualties among civilians. Even before attempt to plant explosives, SBU officers discovered GPS tracker installed on serviceman’s car. This allowed to expose design of occupiers in advance and detain both agents," SBU reported on its website on Monday.

One of agents turned out to be unemployed resident of Sumy region who, for promise of easy money, arrived in Kyiv, settled in hotel, and manufactured improvised explosive device using video instructions from handler from Russia. Woman placed completed bomb in cache at one of capital’s cemeteries. For conspiracy on way to cemetery, she disguised herself as elderly woman in headscarf with flowers.

Another agent was instructed to pick up explosives and attach them with GPS tracker under serviceman’s car. Before that, she spied on Ukrainian defender to establish his locations and routes of movement. Offender turned out to be former owner of confectionery shop in Sevastopol, to whom, when her business failed, occupiers offered to clear debts in exchange for cooperation.

Both detainees acted separately. First was detained at her place of residence, where nearly 6 kg of explosives were found, and second red-handed when she came to pick up improvised bomb from cache.

Offenders are in custody without right to bail. Investigators notified both detainees of suspicion in accordance with crimes committed under several articles of Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (state treason committed under martial law); Part 5 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 258 (complicity in committing terrorist act); Part 1 of Article 14, Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 258 (preparation for committing terrorist act by prior conspiracy by group of persons); Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal acquisition of explosive device); Part 1 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosive device).

Tags: #terrorist_attack #sbu

MORE ABOUT

11:54 27.06.2026
SBU: Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia struck for second time this month

SBU: Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia struck for second time this month

11:58 26.06.2026
SBU hits two Russian military supply vessels and air defense systems in Kerch

SBU hits two Russian military supply vessels and air defense systems in Kerch

10:39 26.06.2026
SBU together with 3 AC detains Russian spotter in kill zone near Lyman

SBU together with 3 AC detains Russian spotter in kill zone near Lyman

20:26 25.06.2026
Zelenskyy approves 40-day SBU influence operation against Russia to push for end to war

Zelenskyy approves 40-day SBU influence operation against Russia to push for end to war

19:24 25.06.2026
Former SBU Antiterrorist Center staff head Koziura gets life sentence for spying for Russia – SBU

Former SBU Antiterrorist Center staff head Koziura gets life sentence for spying for Russia – SBU

16:22 24.06.2026
Five Russian generals and colonels who commanded missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in June 2023 served with notices of suspicion – SBU

Five Russian generals and colonels who commanded missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in June 2023 served with notices of suspicion – SBU

11:25 24.06.2026
SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

SBU hits air defense systems, military airfields of Russia in temporarily occupied Crimea

09:43 23.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Alpha fighters destroy up to 20% of enemy infantry

Zelenskyy: Alpha fighters destroy up to 20% of enemy infantry

13:26 19.06.2026
SBI notifies of suspicion Chernihiv lawyer who promised to influence criminal case for $100,000 bribe

SBI notifies of suspicion Chernihiv lawyer who promised to influence criminal case for $100,000 bribe

13:14 19.06.2026
Platoon commander of military unit in Kyiv region demands bribe, threatens to send soldier to combat zone – SBI

Platoon commander of military unit in Kyiv region demands bribe, threatens to send soldier to combat zone – SBI

HOT NEWS

Halushchenko secures UAH 150 mln bail – HACC

Russia attacks minibus in Zaporizhia, kills 2, wounds 6 including child – offical

Russian attack wounds at least 21 in Dnipro, 5 in serious condition – official

Russian attack kills 4, injures at least 10 in Dnipro – official

NABU detains MP Kuzminykh accused of bribery for systematic non-appearance in court hearings

LATEST

General Staff reports strikes on three bridges, depot, command post in occupied territory

Nine Ukrainians, two Belarusians to be deported from Poland for activities in favor of Russia

SAPO, NABU expose MP requesting $1 mln to protect call centers, launder funds

Turkey works to restore negotiations, intensify diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia – Erdogan

China declares support for Belarus in protecting national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity

Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills 1, injures at least 5

Zaporizhia minibus drone strike wounded count rises to 8 – official

Lviv presents Ukraine first youth social housing project

Halushchenko secures UAH 150 mln bail – HACC

SAPO completes investigation into MP for illicit enrichment exceeding UAH 12.7 mln

AD
AD