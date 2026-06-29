SBU detains 2 women preparing terrorist attack against serviceman in central Kyiv

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as result of preemptive actions, detained two female Ukrainian citizens who, on orders from Russia, planned to blow up Ukrainian serviceman in his car parked near pedestrian zone of Maidan Nezalezhnosti by remotely detonating improvised explosive device.

"In this way, Russia hoped not only to eliminate serviceman, but also to cause maximum number of casualties among civilians. Even before attempt to plant explosives, SBU officers discovered GPS tracker installed on serviceman’s car. This allowed to expose design of occupiers in advance and detain both agents," SBU reported on its website on Monday.

One of agents turned out to be unemployed resident of Sumy region who, for promise of easy money, arrived in Kyiv, settled in hotel, and manufactured improvised explosive device using video instructions from handler from Russia. Woman placed completed bomb in cache at one of capital’s cemeteries. For conspiracy on way to cemetery, she disguised herself as elderly woman in headscarf with flowers.

Another agent was instructed to pick up explosives and attach them with GPS tracker under serviceman’s car. Before that, she spied on Ukrainian defender to establish his locations and routes of movement. Offender turned out to be former owner of confectionery shop in Sevastopol, to whom, when her business failed, occupiers offered to clear debts in exchange for cooperation.

Both detainees acted separately. First was detained at her place of residence, where nearly 6 kg of explosives were found, and second red-handed when she came to pick up improvised bomb from cache.

Offenders are in custody without right to bail. Investigators notified both detainees of suspicion in accordance with crimes committed under several articles of Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (state treason committed under martial law); Part 5 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 258 (complicity in committing terrorist act); Part 1 of Article 14, Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 258 (preparation for committing terrorist act by prior conspiracy by group of persons); Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal acquisition of explosive device); Part 1 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosive device).