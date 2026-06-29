Russian attack kills 4, injures at least 10 in Dnipro – official

Photo: National Police

Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported four dead and increase in number of wounded to ten as result of attack by Russian occupiers on Monday morning.

"Morning attack by Russians on Dnipro cut short lives of four people. Ten sustained wounds. All emergency services are working at impact site," Hanzha said on Telegram.

As reported, Russian occupying forces launched strike on Dnipro, presumably with ballistics, damaging private enterprise. Earlier, Hanzha reported only seven casualties, one of whom, 22-year-old man, is in serious condition.