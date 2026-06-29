Pantheon bill provides for honoring heads of state, commanders-in-chief, and prominent figures of Ukraine

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian National Pantheon may honor memory of persons who held positions of heads of state or equivalent in Rus, Kingdom of Rus, Ukrainian Cossack State (Zaporozhian Host), Ukrainian People’s Republic, West Ukrainian People’s Republic, Ukrainian State, Carpatho-Ukraine, presidential bill says.

According to bill, presidents of Ukraine also have right to be honored in memorial complex, except for those who, in accordance with Constitution, were removed from office through impeachment procedure. In addition, persons who held positions of commanders-in-chief (chief commanders) or equivalent in armed forces (army) of Ukrainian People’s Republic, Galician Army (Ukrainian Galician Army), Carpathian Sich People’s Defense Organization, Ukrainian Insurgent Army are subject to honoring in Pantheon.

Bill provides for honoring in Pantheon commanders-in-chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine during war for independence, persons who made historically significant contribution to gaining and restoring independence of Ukrainian state, protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, forming Ukrainian nation, army, culture, art, science, sports, establishing Ukrainian literary language, developing civil society or religion. In addition, Pantheon may honor Nobel Prize laureates in science or literature, figures of science or culture of world level who were citizens of Ukraine, or who were born or lived on territory of Ukraine, or whose activities were connected with Ukraine.

Bill provides that in exceptional cases, when family members of first degree of kinship are buried next to person, ashes of this person may be honorably reburied in Pantheon together with specified family members.

Bill determines that memory of persons against whom conviction has been passed for crimes against foundations of national security of Ukraine, peace, security of mankind, and international legal order, as well as those covered by legislative restrictions of laws "On Condemnation of Communist and National Socialist (Nazi) Totalitarian Regimes in Ukraine and Prohibition of Propaganda of Their Symbols," "On Condemnation and Prohibition of Propaganda of Russian Imperial Policy in Ukraine and Decolonization of Toponymy," "On Prohibition of Propaganda of Russian Nazi Totalitarian Regime, Armed Aggression of Russian Federation as Terrorist State Against Ukraine, Symbols of Russian Military Invasion of Russian Nazi Totalitarian Regime into Ukraine" is not subject to honoring in Pantheon.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced bill (No. 15360) on Ukrainian National Pantheon to Verkhovna Rada on June 28.