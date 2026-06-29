AFU riducules Putin’s confusion about front-line positions

The command of Grouping of Joint Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine made statement regarding remarks of Vladimir Putin about battles for Stary Oskol, suggesting that battles for rear city in Belgorod region of Russia be considered an announcement.

"Grouping of Joint Forces denies sthe tatement of Russian Vladimir Putin about alleged encirclement of AFU troops in Stary Oskol. To our great regret, as of now we are only working on advancing toward this city, which, as is known, is located in northeast of Belgorod region of Russia," The AFU said in statement on Telegram on Monday.

The day before, Putin stated that about two kilometers remained until complete encirclement of Ukrainian units near Stary Oskol. However, he made geographical error: Stary Oskol is deep rear area of Russia, city in Belgorod region. Presumably, dictator confused Russian city with Oskil River in Kharkiv region, where active battles are indeed ongoing.

"However, we are convinced that head of Russia knows combat capability of his troops better than we do, so we suggest considering battles for Stary Oskol an announcement on his part," AFU added.