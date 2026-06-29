Interfax-Ukraine
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10:32 29.06.2026

NABU detains MP Kuzminykh accused of bribery for systematic non-appearance in court hearings

3 min read
NABU detains MP Kuzminykh accused of bribery for systematic non-appearance in court hearings

Sitting Ukrainian MP, who is accused of receiving improper benefit for assisting private companies to win tenders for supply of medical equipment in Zhytomyr region, was detained, Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported.

"Detention was carried out by National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detectives in execution of ruling of High Anti-Corruption Court due to systematic non-appearance of accused in court hearings," SAPO said in report on Telegram channel on Monday.

Report does not specify name of lawmaker, but judging by facts of case, it concerns Serhiy Kuzminykh.

According to anti-corruption prosecutor’s office, last non-appearance of accused in court was due to lawmaker’s business trip to Kingdom of Spain.

"Currently, person has been delivered to temporary detention facility," report notes.

SAPO informs that consideration of motion of SAPO prosecutor to change preventive measure to detention in custody without determining alternative in form of bail is scheduled for 11:00 on June 29.

Anti-corruption prosecutor’s office reminds that, according to investigation, in January 2022, MP received UAH 558,000 of improper benefit through proxy.

"This amount constituted 30% of value of contract for supply of ultrasound diagnostic system concluded by municipal enterprise – hospital in city of Zhytomyr – with private enterprise. Funds were intended for influence on hospital officials in order to recognize this enterprise as winner of public procurement," SAPO specifies.

In addition, according to report, accused guaranteed that in future, for "kickback of 30 percent", using his influence, he would ensure financing and implementation of two more contracts – for supply of magnetic resonance imaging system and laparoscopic equipment – for total amount of over UAH 38 million.

Actions of lawmaker are qualified under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence).

Indictment was sent to court back in 2022. Despite this, as SAPO emphasizes, for almost four years accused repeatedly failed to appear in court hearings.

In particular, he did not arrive at court hearings on October 29, 2025, March 30, June 1, and June 22, 2026. For two of these non-appearances, court applied financial penalty to accused – by rulings of November 24, 2025 and April 27, 2026. Accused justified individual non-appearances by foreign official business trips that coincided in time with scheduled court sessions.

"We note that systematic evasion of accused from participating in trial created real threat of delaying proceedings. Measure of ensuring and preventive measure were initiated by SAPO prosecutor in order to prevent further evasion of accused from court and to ensure completion of trial within reasonable timeframes," report explains.

Tags: #detain #kuzminykh

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