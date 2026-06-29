SBI questions witnesses of Su-24M crash in Khmelnytsky region

State Bureau of Investigation, in case of tragic death of two pilots during plane crash in Khmelnytsky region on June 16, 2026, refuted information circulating on network about alleged ejection of one of pilots; currently witnesses have been questioned, DNA of dead identified.

"SBI employees continue to establish all circumstances of tragic death of two servicemen during plane crash in Khmelnytsky region, which occurred on June 16, 2026. (...) Separately, investigation refutes information circulating on network about alleged ejection of one of pilots. This information does not correspond to reality," SBI reported on Telegram on Monday.

As investigators established, this flight was already second for plane that day. Technical staff of military unit did not detect any comments regarding technical condition of aircraft either before first or before next takeoff. All official documentation was processed in accordance with established requirements. It was confirmed that pilots were performing combat mission, details of which have been reported to investigation. At same time, in interests of national security, this information is not disclosed.

Within framework of investigation, dozens of interrogations were conducted, including of family members of dead, command, and their colleagues in service. According to eyewitnesses, both servicemen underwent necessary medical examination before flight, did not complain about their well-being, and were in good mood. They are characterized as professional military personnel who enjoyed respect among colleagues, and no problems in family life that could be relevant to investigation have been established.

According to conclusions of molecular genetic examination, DNA of dead has been identified, which confirms identities of servicemen.

Currently, official investigation conducted by command of Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine is also ongoing. After its completion, independent aviation-technical expertise will be appointed.

Pre-trial investigation is carried out under Part 2 of Article 416 of Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of rules of flights or preparation for them, which caused crash or other serious consequences). Procedural guidance is carried out by Khmelnytsky Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Defense Sphere of Western Region.

As reported, plane crash occurred on June 16, 2026 at around 19:00 near one of settlements of region. It was established that flight was carried out in accordance with combat order. As result of plane crash, two servicemen were killed. One of deceased military men was mobilized on February 24, 2022 among first volunteers, another chose military profession back in 2019.

Based on results of inspection of scene, so-called "black box" was seized for further examination, along with logbook of aircraft, logbook of medical examination of crew, logbook of flight director at airfield, and other official, in particular, licensing documentation for flights.

Preliminary legal qualification is Part 2 of Article 416 of Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of rules of flights or preparation for them, which caused crash or other serious consequences).