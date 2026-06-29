Russian attacks kill 2, injure 26 others in Kharkiv region over past day

Over past day, Russian Armed Forces launched strikes with MLRS, guided aerial bombs, and drones of various types on Kharkiv and 24 settlements of oblast, leaving dead and injured, head of Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"As result of shellings, two people were killed; 26 people were injured, including two children," Syniehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, 55-year-old woman was killed in Zadunetske, and 45-year-old man was killed in Valky. Children (16-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl) were injured in Zadunetske.