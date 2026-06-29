URCS works to eliminate consequences of Russian air attack in Zaporizhia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Team of Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) works at site of eliminating consequences of another Russian air attack in Zaporizhia.

"The rapid response unit of Ukrainian Red Cross in Zaporizhia Oblast worked at sites of another shelling together with emergency services. Volunteers patrolled territory and damaged buildings, helping to evacuate residents," URCS reported on Facebook on Sunday.

They also provided first pre-medical aid to wounded and psychological support to people in state of acute stress reaction.

Currently, distribution of humanitarian aid to victims takes place at sites of eliminating consequences of attacks.

Emergency rescue operations continue.

As reported, during day on June 28, Russian troops launched strikes with two guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhia. One guided bomb hit private house, another landed near multi-story building. As result of strike, private cars were also damaged, and fire broke out in garage premises. As result of Russian attack, two people were killed and 16 were injured.