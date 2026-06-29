Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:44 29.06.2026

URCS works at site of Russian UAV attack in Sumy

1 min read
URCS works at site of Russian UAV attack in Sumy
Photo: National Police

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to victims at several locations damaged as result of UAV hits during Russian air attack on Sumy on Saturday.

"The team of rapid response unit of Ukrainian Red Cross in Sumy Oblast provided assistance to victims at several hit locations in Sumy," URCS reported on Facebook.

Volunteers patrolled territories, provided first aid to wounded, and transported them to hospitals with emergency medical assistance crews.

Currently, Ukrainian Red Cross support point operates at sites of shelling, where distribution of building materials to people whose housing sustained damage has been organized.

As reported, 18 people were injured by strike of three Russian high-speed jet drones on Sumy on Saturday. Five wounded, including two children, were hospitalized. Multi-story and private houses, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Elimination of consequences of attack continues.

Tags: #sumy #urcs

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