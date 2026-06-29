Russian attacks kill 2, injure at least 9 in Sumy region – police

Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police

As result of Russian attacks in Sumy region, two people were killed and nine others were injured, press service of National Police of Ukraine reported.

"Two people killed, nine injured: in Sumy region, police document consequences of Russian attacks," National Police said in report on Telegram channel.

According to department, in Seredyna-Buda community, women aged 69, 62, and 57, as well as 48-year-old man, were injured as result of Russian shelling. Subsequently, 69-year-old woman died from her injuries in ambulance.

In Velyka Pysarivka community, 77-year-old man was killed as result of Russian drone strike.

In Khutir-Mychailivsky community, 65-year-old man was wounded due to drone attack on car.

"In Sumy community, 48-year-old woman and 72-year-old man were injured as result of attacks by Russian UAVs. 78-year-old woman was also injured," police informed on Monday morning.

Also, two men who sustained injuries as result of Russian attacks on June 27 turned to medical institutions. In particular, 24-year-old resident of Sumy community was injured during drone strike, and 59-year-old resident of Vorozhba community sustained injuries as result of guided aerial bomb strike.