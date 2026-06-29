Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:08 29.06.2026

USF units hit 1,705 Russian targets over past day

1 min read
USF units hit 1,705 Russian targets over past day
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Units of Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) hit 1,705 targets of Russia over past day, USF reported on Telegram channel as of Monday morning.

According to report, hit targets include 373 personnel, of whom 180 were liquidated; 70 UAV launch points; 28 electronic warfare (EW) systems; 169 units of automotive equipment; 10 artillery systems; and 358 unmanned aerial vehicles of Russia of "copter," "wing," "Shahed," and "Gerbera" types.

"Since start of June (June 1-28), units of USF grouping hit 46,713 targets of Russia, including 9,070 personnel," USF reported.

Tags: #targets #usf

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