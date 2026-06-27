General Staff confirms Titan-Barrikady hit, air defenses and ferry destroyed in Crimea

Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed that the Titan-Barrikady facility in Volgograd (Volgograd region, Russia) and reported the destruction of air defense systems, a ferry, and other enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"On the night of June 27, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ missile and artillery forces struck the Titan-Barrikady plant in Volgograd (Volgograd region, Russia), which specializes in the production of artillery systems, specialized equipment, and weapons," according to a statement on the General Staff said on the Telegram channel.

A direct hit on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the plant’s grounds.

The extent of the damage and the results of the strike are being assessed.

According to military sources, JSC Titan-Barricades is a full-cycle enterprise (from design to serial production) that manufactures self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles for the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system. In addition, the company manufactures launchers and ground support units for the Topol-M and Yars strategic missile systems, as well as large-caliber artillery howitzers (Msta-B/Msta-S).

Since February 2024, it has been subject to EU sanctions, and subsequently to sanctions imposed by the United States, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Ukraine.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system in Feodosia and Petropavlovsk car ferry near Kerch. The ferry is being used by the enemy to support the military logistics of the Russian occupation army in the southern regions of Ukraine. The results of the strikes are being verified.

Furthermore, enemy command posts were struck in the area of Lyman-1 in Kharkiv region and Leninsky in Belgorod region (Russia), as well as two enemy UAV command posts in Luhove and Kamianske in Zaporizhia region.