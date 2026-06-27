Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:23 27.06.2026

General Staff confirms Titan-Barrikady hit, air defenses and ferry destroyed in Crimea

2 min read
General Staff confirms Titan-Barrikady hit, air defenses and ferry destroyed in Crimea
Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed that the Titan-Barrikady facility in Volgograd (Volgograd region, Russia) and reported the destruction of air defense systems, a ferry, and other enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"On the night of June 27, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ missile and artillery forces struck the Titan-Barrikady plant in Volgograd (Volgograd region, Russia), which specializes in the production of artillery systems, specialized equipment, and weapons," according to a statement on the General Staff said on the Telegram channel.

A direct hit on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the plant’s grounds.

The extent of the damage and the results of the strike are being assessed.

According to military sources, JSC Titan-Barricades is a full-cycle enterprise (from design to serial production) that manufactures self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles for the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system. In addition, the company manufactures launchers and ground support units for the Topol-M and Yars strategic missile systems, as well as large-caliber artillery howitzers (Msta-B/Msta-S).

Since February 2024, it has been subject to EU sanctions, and subsequently to sanctions imposed by the United States, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Ukraine.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system in Feodosia and Petropavlovsk car ferry near Kerch. The ferry is being used by the enemy to support the military logistics of the Russian occupation army in the southern regions of Ukraine. The results of the strikes are being verified.

Furthermore, enemy command posts were struck in the area of Lyman-1 in Kharkiv region and Leninsky in Belgorod region (Russia), as well as two enemy UAV command posts in Luhove and Kamianske in Zaporizhia region.

Tags: #general_staff #hit

MORE ABOUT

11:58 26.06.2026
SBU hits two Russian military supply vessels and air defense systems in Kerch

SBU hits two Russian military supply vessels and air defense systems in Kerch

09:05 26.06.2026
Russia loses 1,310 persons and 448 units of automotive, special equipment over day – General Staff

Russia loses 1,310 persons and 448 units of automotive, special equipment over day – General Staff

14:51 25.06.2026
AFU General Staff confirms strikes on Vladimir CSC. Orenburg gas processing plant

AFU General Staff confirms strikes on Vladimir CSC. Orenburg gas processing plant

12:47 24.06.2026
Ukraine strikes Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, helium plant and space communications center in Russia

Ukraine strikes Orenburg Gas Processing Plant, helium plant and space communications center in Russia

08:31 24.06.2026
Ukraine repels 204 enemy attacks since beginning of day – General Staff

Ukraine repels 204 enemy attacks since beginning of day – General Staff

10:06 23.06.2026
Some 158 battles occur on front over day, most on Pokrovsk and Huliaipole axes – General Staff

Some 158 battles occur on front over day, most on Pokrovsk and Huliaipole axes – General Staff

08:48 23.06.2026
Russia loses 1,390 personnel and 632 units of vehicles, special equipment over day – General Staff

Russia loses 1,390 personnel and 632 units of vehicles, special equipment over day – General Staff

19:28 22.06.2026
Over 9,000 Ukrainian troops trained in Spain under EUMAM – General Staff

Over 9,000 Ukrainian troops trained in Spain under EUMAM – General Staff

14:20 20.06.2026
Ukraine hits road bridge over Henichesk Strait

Ukraine hits road bridge over Henichesk Strait

18:22 19.06.2026
General Staff: Oil processing unit, three RVS-10000 tanks, one RVS-30000 tank hit at Moscow oil refinery

General Staff: Oil processing unit, three RVS-10000 tanks, one RVS-30000 tank hit at Moscow oil refinery

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Air Force: MiG-29 aircraft lost, pilot ejected

Zelenskyy: Russia launches 1,400 attack drones, nearly 1,500 guided bombs, 19 missiles over week

Ukraine's air defenses down 113 of 129 enemy targets, 13 attack UAVs hit seven locations

Zelenskyy: 1,596 Ukrainians returned home through exchange since start of 2026

Zelenskyy: 160 agreements signed at URC 2026, total volume tops EUR 10 bln

LATEST

EU, Ukraine launch EUR 343 mln dual-use tech programs

Govt introduces unified procedure for working with partners on defense innovation – Brave Intl

Lubinets: Ukraine brings home 7 more civilians illegally held by Russia

Ukrainian Air Force: MiG-29 aircraft lost, pilot ejected

Zelenskyy: Russia launches 1,400 attack drones, nearly 1,500 guided bombs, 19 missiles over week

Ukrainian, Russian ombudsmen discuss POW exchange mechanisms

Zelenskyy: Titan-Barrikady defense industry facility hit in Russia's Volgograd

SBU: Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia struck for second time this month

URCS, Superhumans join forces to establish military trauma hospital

Ukraine's air defenses down 113 of 129 enemy targets, 13 attack UAVs hit seven locations

AD
AD