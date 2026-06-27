Lubinets: Ukraine brings home 7 more civilians illegally held by Russia

Photo: https://t.me/dmytro_lubinetzs/

Seven more Ukrainian civilians, whom Russia had illegally held captive for years, have been successfully returned home, according to Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"Ukrainians ranging in age from 35 to 66 have returned to their homeland. All of them were illegally detained by the Russians in 2022 during the occupation of Mariupol and Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk regions. As for Kyiv region, this specifically refers to Bucha district, where the occupiers committed atrocities in 2022," he said on Telegram.

For example, the Russians abducted one of the Ukrainians from his own home simply because his sons serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another Ukrainian was abducted on his way to work on the day of the Russian invasion.

The ombudsman said the exchange was the result of direct humanitarian efforts with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova. Special thanks go to the State Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, and all other relevant agencies working within the Coordination Headquarters.