Ukrainian Air Force: MiG-29 aircraft lost, pilot ejected

While carrying out a mission in Poltava region on the night of Friday into Saturday, contact was lost with a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force, according to the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

"We report that on the night of June 27, 2026, contact was lost with a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force, which was carrying out a combat mission in the Poltava region. We confirm the loss of the aircraft; however, the Ukrainian pilot successfully ejected," the Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram channel.

According to reports, the pilot made contact with the search and rescue team and was promptly transported to a medical facility for examination and to receive the necessary care.

The causes and circumstances are under investigation.