Interfax-Ukraine
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13:11 27.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Russia launches 1,400 attack drones, nearly 1,500 guided bombs, 19 missiles over week

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Russia launches 1,400 attack drones, nearly 1,500 guided bombs, 19 missiles over week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s shelling of 15 regions of Ukraine last week, noting that "the Russians are using various types of weapons to strike people, ordinary residential buildings, and our civilian infrastructure."

"This week, 15 of our regions came under attack from Russia. There have been virtually daily shellings of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy. The Russians are using various types of weapons to strike people, ordinary residential buildings, and our civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, there are victims of this terror almost every day. And the threat of these Russian attacks remains constant. "In just one week, there were about 1,400 attack drones, nearly 1,500 guided aerial bombs, and 19 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles," he said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy said that strong measures are needed to force Russia to move toward ending the war.

"Strengthening air defense, especially anti-ballistic defense, developing cooperation under the Drone Deal framework, and increasing pressure on the aggressor are our top priorities. Sanctions against Russia and its partners for this war must be targeted precisely where they will have the greatest impact. Strong and swift measures are needed to compel Russia to move toward ending this war. Anything that strengthens Ukraine helps bring peace closer. Thank you to everyone who is helping us," the president said.

Tags: #statistics #russian_attack

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