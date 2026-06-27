Ukrainian, Russian ombudsmen discuss POW exchange mechanisms

Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets discussed with his Russian counterpart Yana Lantratova additional mechanisms for the exchange of prisoners of war, the search for and verification of persons missing in action, monitoring the conditions of detention for prisoners, and the release of civilian hostages.

"The main task is to speed up the process of returning our citizens from Russian captivity! Today I held another working meeting with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Y. Lantratova," he said on Telegram on Friday.

The parties discussed additional mechanisms for organizing prisoner-of-war exchanges. A separate topic was the Ukrainian soldiers who passed through Olenivka. Lubinets said he had delivered a letter from the mothers and families of the young men who suffered in Olenivka.

He said they also raised the issue of searching for and verifying the whereabouts of those missing in action.

Separately, Lubinets emphasized the importance of monitoring the conditions of detention for Ukrainian prisoners of war and raised the issue of verifying civilian hostages and securing their release.

In addition, the parties discussed the mutual transfer of letters and packages from prisoners of war to their families and agreed to further expand the humanitarian track in the interests of the people.

As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the release of 160 Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity, where they had been held since 2022.