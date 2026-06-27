Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:51 27.06.2026

Ukrainian, Russian ombudsmen discuss POW exchange mechanisms

2 min read
Ukrainian, Russian ombudsmen discuss POW exchange mechanisms

Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets discussed with his Russian counterpart Yana Lantratova additional mechanisms for the exchange of prisoners of war, the search for and verification of persons missing in action, monitoring the conditions of detention for prisoners, and the release of civilian hostages.

"The main task is to speed up the process of returning our citizens from Russian captivity! Today I held another working meeting with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Y. Lantratova," he said on Telegram on Friday.

The parties discussed additional mechanisms for organizing prisoner-of-war exchanges. A separate topic was the Ukrainian soldiers who passed through Olenivka. Lubinets said he had delivered a letter from the mothers and families of the young men who suffered in Olenivka.

He said they also raised the issue of searching for and verifying the whereabouts of those missing in action.

Separately, Lubinets emphasized the importance of monitoring the conditions of detention for Ukrainian prisoners of war and raised the issue of verifying civilian hostages and securing their release.

In addition, the parties discussed the mutual transfer of letters and packages from prisoners of war to their families and agreed to further expand the humanitarian track in the interests of the people.

As previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the release of 160 Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity, where they had been held since 2022.

Tags: #ombudsmen #pows

MORE ABOUT

18:08 12.06.2026
MFA: Reps of diplomatic missions visit facility where foreign POWs being held

MFA: Reps of diplomatic missions visit facility where foreign POWs being held

11:34 15.05.2026
Ukraine returns 38 national guardsmen, 15 border guards from captivity – Klymenko

Ukraine returns 38 national guardsmen, 15 border guards from captivity – Klymenko

11:04 15.05.2026
Zelenskyy announces first stage of 1,000-for-1,000 exchange: 205 Ukrainians return from Russian captivity today

Zelenskyy announces first stage of 1,000-for-1,000 exchange: 205 Ukrainians return from Russian captivity today

16:45 24.04.2026
Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian warriors return home as part of exchange

Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian warriors return home as part of exchange

19:07 05.03.2026
Among POWs released from Russian captivity are 9 National Guard fighters, 17 border guards – Interior Minister

Among POWs released from Russian captivity are 9 National Guard fighters, 17 border guards – Interior Minister

12:44 05.02.2026
Ukraine, USA, Russia agree on exchange of 314 POWs – Witkoff

Ukraine, USA, Russia agree on exchange of 314 POWs – Witkoff

16:18 02.10.2025
Zelenskyy: We’re bringing home 185 our defenders from Russian captivity

Zelenskyy: We’re bringing home 185 our defenders from Russian captivity

14:40 27.09.2025
OSCE publishes report on Russian war crimes against Ukrainian POWs

OSCE publishes report on Russian war crimes against Ukrainian POWs

13:55 20.08.2025
Parliament backs draft law on medical payments for freed military captives

Parliament backs draft law on medical payments for freed military captives

12:24 07.07.2025
Ukraine completes eight stages of large POW swap with Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukraine completes eight stages of large POW swap with Russia – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Air Force: MiG-29 aircraft lost, pilot ejected

Zelenskyy: Russia launches 1,400 attack drones, nearly 1,500 guided bombs, 19 missiles over week

Ukraine's air defenses down 113 of 129 enemy targets, 13 attack UAVs hit seven locations

Zelenskyy: 1,596 Ukrainians returned home through exchange since start of 2026

Zelenskyy: 160 agreements signed at URC 2026, total volume tops EUR 10 bln

LATEST

Ukrainian Air Force: MiG-29 aircraft lost, pilot ejected

Zelenskyy: Russia launches 1,400 attack drones, nearly 1,500 guided bombs, 19 missiles over week

Zelenskyy: Titan-Barrikady defense industry facility hit in Russia's Volgograd

SBU: Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia struck for second time this month

URCS, Superhumans join forces to establish military trauma hospital

Ukraine's air defenses down 113 of 129 enemy targets, 13 attack UAVs hit seven locations

Occupiers kill man in drone attack on civilian car in Kherson – official

Next Ukraine Recovery Conference to take place in Estonia in 2027

Zelenskyy: 1,596 Ukrainians returned home through exchange since start of 2026

Zelenskyy dismisses ambassadors to Oman, Cyprus, Vietnam, Cambodia

AD
AD