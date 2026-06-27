Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:56 27.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Titan-Barrikady defense industry facility hit in Russia's Volgograd

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Titan-Barikady military-industrial complex in Volgograd, Russia, had been struck by FP-5 Flamingo missiles.

"Last night, FP-5 Flamingo missiles successfully struck the Titan-Barikady facility in Volgograd. This is a large industrial complex where the enemy manufactures artillery systems and specialized military equipment, including components for missile launchers used to strike our people," he said on Telegram.

According to him, the strikes were confirmed, followed by a fire on the factory grounds.

The president noted that the scope of Ukraine’s long-range strikes is constantly expanding.

"It is precisely our pressure that lays the groundwork every day for a dignified peace to eventually prevail. I am grateful to every Ukrainian engineer and soldier who ensures our long-range capabilities," he added.

Tags: #volgograd

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