SBU: Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia struck for second time this month

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported successful strikes on the Vtorovo transmission, production, and dispatch station in Russia’s Vladimir region.

"Members of the SBU’s Alpha unit carried out successful strikes on the Vtorovo transmission, production, and control station in Russia’s Vladimir region," according to a statement on the SBU’s Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, SBU drones struck the facility’s technical buildings, followed by an explosion.

According to the security service, this station is part of JSC Transneft-Upper Volga and serves as a key logistics hub for pumping light petroleum products to export ports and domestic consumers. It is used to transport diesel fuel to the Moscow ring oil products pipeline, and from there to large oil depots around Moscow. The station also supplies oil products for export through ports on the Baltic Sea.

A previous drone attack by the SBU on Vtorovo took place on June 10 of this year.