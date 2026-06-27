Interfax-Ukraine
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11:26 27.06.2026

URCS, Superhumans join forces to establish military trauma hospital

1 min read
URCS, Superhumans join forces to establish military trauma hospital
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the All-Ukrainian Center for Combat Trauma "Superhumans" have signed a memorandum to establish Ukraine's first combat trauma hospital.

"The document provides for the parties to join forces to create the National War Trauma Hospital – the first multidisciplinary center in Ukraine and Europe dedicated to the comprehensive treatment, rehabilitation, and study of war trauma," the society said on Facebook.

The collaboration will include the implementation of joint humanitarian and educational projects, support for people affected by the war, as well as the development of a modern system of rehabilitation, prosthetics, reconstructive surgery, psychological assistance, and social reintegration.

The initiative will be implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The memorandum was signed at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 in Gdańsk.

Superhumans is a nationwide modern center for war trauma that, since 2022, has specialized in prosthetics, reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, and psychological support for adults and children affected by the war.

Tags: #superhumans #urcs

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