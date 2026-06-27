Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:07 27.06.2026

Ukraine's air defenses down 113 of 129 enemy targets, 13 attack UAVs hit seven locations

1 min read
Ukraine's air defenses down 113 of 129 enemy targets, 13 attack UAVs hit seven locations
Photo: National Guard

On Friday night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 113 enemy drones, but 13 were confirmed to have struck seven locations, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 113 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country," the Air Force said in a statement.

In total, on the night of June 27 (starting at 18:00 on June 26), the enemy launched attacks using 129 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia; Hvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; and temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, 13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 3 locations.

Tags: #air_defense #uavs

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