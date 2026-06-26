Occupiers kill man in drone attack on civilian car in Kherson – official

The occupiers have killed a civilian with a drone in Kherson, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has reported.

"At approximately 18.15, in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, the Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone. Due to the hit by the enemy drone, a man died on the spot. His identity is currently being established by the relevant services," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.