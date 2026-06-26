Next Ukraine Recovery Conference to take place in Estonia in 2027

The next, sixth Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Tallinn in 2027, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia announced on Friday.

"Hosting the Conference in Estonia is a sign of our commitment to continuing long-term support for Ukraine and promoting this strategic process at the international level," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quotes Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna as saying.

Tsahkna reported that Estonia's goal is to involve other Nordic and Baltic countries (NB8) in the preparation and organization of the conference.

The fifth Ukraine Recovery Conference officially concluded in Gdansk on Friday. Upon completion of the conference, the host, Poland, handed over the baton to Estonia.