Zelenskyy: 1,596 Ukrainians returned home through exchange since start of 2026

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Since the beginning of 2026, 1,596 citizens of Ukraine have been returned from Russian captivity through exchanges, and more than 9,500 since the beginning of the full-scale war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"More than 9,500 people have already been returned since the beginning of the full-scale war. For this year alone already – 1,596 of our Ukrainian men and women. We are also expecting the next stages," he said in his evening address published on the Telegram channel of the head of state on Friday.

As reported earlier this day, the next 76th exchange of prisoners with the Russian occupiers took place today. Zelenskyy reported the release of 160 Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity, where they had been held since 2022.

"I thank the team that handles the negotiations, and each of our units that replenish the exchange fund for us, for Ukraine. Our offensive activity at the front and repelling Russian assaults is an opportunity, among other things, to return our people from Russia," Zelenskyy said in the evening.

"In particular, I want to thank everyone who does not abandon people after they return – does not leave them without proper support. Adaptation, necessary medical treatment, resolving social issues – all of this is important, and there must be care, there must be support," the president added.