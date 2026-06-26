Zelenskyy dismisses ambassadors to Oman, Cyprus, Vietnam, Cambodia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has by his decrees dismissed Ukraine's ambassadors to Oman, the Republic of Cyprus, and to Vietnam and Cambodia, and appointed an ambassador to San Marino and the Republic of Malta.

Thus, by decree No. 534/2026 of June 26, Olha Selykh was dismissed from the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Sultanate of Oman; by decree No. 535/2026, Serhiy Nizhynskyi was dismissed from the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus; and by decree No. 536/2026, Oleksandr Haman was dismissed from the posts of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

By other decrees, the president appointed an ambassador. Thus, by decree No. 537/2026, Ihor Brusylo was appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of San Marino and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Malta.