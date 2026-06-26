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20:31 26.06.2026

Zelenskyy: 160 agreements signed at URC 2026, total volume tops EUR 10 bln

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Zelenskyy: 160 agreements signed at URC 2026, total volume tops EUR 10 bln
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/19298

Following the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC 2026 in Gdansk, 160 agreements worth more than EUR 10 billion in total have been reached, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"Today, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is already in Kyiv with the results of the conference in Gdansk. We discussed the arrangements: there are 160 agreements for Ukraine, the total volume is more than 10 billion euros," he said in his evening address on Friday.

According to the president, energy and recovery in the regions are important focus areas.

"Now, during the summer, we must maximally fulfill the resilience plans of oblasts and communities. This is fundamental. The agreements brought back from the conference must complement this work."

As reported, the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) took place in the city of Gdansk on June 25-26, jointly organized by the Republic of Poland and Ukraine. The event gathered nearly twice as many participants as the previous URC 2025 in Rome, and also became the largest in terms of concrete agreements reached. The business fair featured 220 enterprises, including the largest business delegation from Ukraine consisting of 82 companies.

The conference in Gdansk became the next international forum following previous conferences in Lugano, London, Berlin, and Rome. At the closing ceremony, the organizers officially handed over the baton for hosting the next conference to Estonia and its capital, Tallinn.

Tags: #agreements #zelenskyy #urc_2026

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