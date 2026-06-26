Klychko calls for stronger self-government in Ukraine at URC 2026

Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

The continuation of the local self-government reform and its strengthening is a necessary and vital reform on Ukraine's path to the EU and to victory in the war with Putin's Russia, the Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Association of Cities of Ukraine stated at a briefing at the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC 2026 in Gdansk on Friday.

"Local self-government is the foundation of every democratic country... We are fighting to become a democratic Ukraine, and destroying democratic institutions at the same time is wrong," he said.

Klychko noted that he would not like to raise such a sensitive issue at the Recovery Conference, as complex relations between local and central authorities exist in any country.

"Regarding the difficult relations, I can say that as of today, more than three hundred heads of communities have been removed from performing their duties for various reasons, and military administrations have been put in their place instead," the Chairman of the Association of Cities pointed out at the same time.

"We understand that there is a war, but under no circumstances should the war serve as a shield when a key democratic principle is being destroyed. We must not forget what we are fighting for," Kyiv Mayor added.

Klychko said he does not understand what function the head of Kyiv City Military Administration performs, as he is not a military man and has not served in the army.